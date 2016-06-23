FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Okmetic: NSIG Finland to start compulsory share redemption
June 23, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Okmetic: NSIG Finland to start compulsory share redemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :

* NSIG Finland to commence a compulsory redemption proceeding in respect of the remaining shares in Okmetic

* Redemption price for shares is 9.20 euros ($10.48) per share

* NSIG Finland has gained ownership to more than 93 percent of all shares and votes in Okmetic

* NSIG Finland holds 15.9 million shares in Okmetic corresponding to about 93.98 percent of all shares and votes in Okmetic

* NSIG Finland will initiate arbitration proceedings as provided in Finnish Companies Act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

