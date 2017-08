June 23 (Reuters) - Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :

* To increase share capital to 685.3 million lira ($238.77 million) from 548.2 million lira through bonus share issues

* 137.1 million lira capital increase will be met by internal resources Source text:bit.ly/28P3T8t Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8701 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)