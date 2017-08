June 23 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Acquires in company form three properties in Uppsala

* Total property value in transaction is about 55 million Swedish crowns ($6.73 million) and overall price for shares is 17.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1757 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)