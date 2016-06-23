FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Daqo New Energy gets RMB500 million credit line approval
June 23, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daqo New Energy gets RMB500 million credit line approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp

* Daqo New Energy obtains approval of RMB500 million credit line from Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank

* Daqo New Energy Corp says received approval from Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank for an rmb500 mln credit line of a seven year project finance loan

* Daqo New Energy says intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures related to its phase 3a expansion project

* Project expected to increase polysilicon manufacturing capacity from current level of 12,150 mt to 18,000 mt by end of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

