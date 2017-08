June 23 (Reuters) - Wabtec Corporation

* Wabtec signs new bank agreement

* Wabtec corporation says has signed a new bank agreement that includes a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan

* Says revolving credit facility has a 5-year term and replaces co's previous revolver of $800 million, while term loan has 3-year maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)