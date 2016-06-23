FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Palatin Technologies entered commercial supply agreement with unit of Catalent Pharma solutions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Palatin Technologies entered commercial supply agreement with unit of Catalent Pharma solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies:

* On june 20, 2016 co entered commercial supply agreement with unit of catalent pharma solutions with an effective date of june 10

* Sec filing

* Palatin intends to engage third parties to provide catalent with a supply of bremelanotide and disposable auto-injector device

* All patients are projected to complete phase 3 clinical trials of bremelanotide for hypoactive sexual desire disorder, by q3 2016

* Palatin Technologies Inc Says Catalent Will Have Right To Supply At Least 80% Of Palatin's Needs For Product During Term Of Agreement

* Initial term of agreement will continue for period of 5 years after date that is 60 days from date on which fda gives market regulatory approval of product Source - 1.usa.gov/28Sj3cH (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.