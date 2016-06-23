BRIEF-Verso's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court

June 23 (Reuters) - Verso Corp :
* Verso's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Verso's restructuring will reduce company's debt by approximately $2.4 billion upon emergence
* Expects to emerge from bankruptcy with $595 million in exit financing
* Verso to emerge from bankruptcy, likely by end of July
* Financing to consist of asset-based lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
* Exit financing will consist of $220 million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by Barclays Bank PLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: