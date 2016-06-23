BRIEF-Edmunds.com expects sale of 1.5 mln new cars and trucks in U.S. in June

June 23 (Reuters) - Edmunds.com:

* Forecasts 1.5 million new cars and trucks will be sold in U.S. in June for estimated Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of 16.9 million

* Projects 8.7 million new cars and trucks will be sold this year in U.S. through end of June, up 1.6 percent from first six months of 2015

* Estimates retail SAAR will come in at 13.6 million vehicles in June 2016, with fleet transactions accounting for 20.1 percent of total sales

* Estimated 3.1 million used cars will be sold in June 2016, for SAAR of 38 million versus 3.2 million used cars or SAAR of 38 million in May 2016 Source text - edmu.in/1zVKyo9