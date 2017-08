June 23 (Reuters) - Boston Biomedical

* Boston Biomedical announces first orphan drug designation for Napabucasin in gastric/gej cancer

* Boston Biomedical - Napabucasin currently investigated in a phase iii clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gastric and gej cancer