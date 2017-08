June 23 (Reuters) - Gbi Holdings I Corp :

* GBI Holdings I Corp says has raised about $256.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $256.2 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/28UT1VK (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)