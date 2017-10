June 23 (Reuters) - Modsys International Ltd :

* Entered transition agreement and release transition, or transition agreement, with Matthew Bell, Modern Systems’ CEO

* Bell will remain CEO through February 28, 2017, or separation date, on which date Bell will resign as an officer, employee of co