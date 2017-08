June 23 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc :

* Nasdaq Inc says appointment of nine directors to Nasdaq Stock Market Llc, Nasdaq Phlx Llc, and Nasdaq Bx, Inc. Boards

* Nasdaq inc says election of Thomas A. Kloet as chairman of boards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)