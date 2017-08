June 23 (Reuters) - Saul Centers Inc :

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its common stock, to be paid July 29, 2016

* Common dividend represents a $0.04 (9.3%) increase over amount paid in prior year's comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)