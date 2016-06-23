FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor enters into indenture between co and U.S. Bank National Association
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor enters into indenture between co and U.S. Bank National Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor :

* On June 23, entered into an indenture , by and between co and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee

* Pursuant to indenture, issued $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes bear interest at rate of 4.50% per year, payable in cash on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on Jan 15, 2017

* Notes will mature on January 15, 2022, unless earlier repurchased or converted Source text (1.usa.gov/28TZZd1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
