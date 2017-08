June 23 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc :

* Willbros CAO tenders resignation

* Chief accounting officer, Geoffrey C. Stanford , has tendered his resignation effective July 8, 2016

* Executive vice president and chief financial officer Van Welch will assume role of chief accounting officer