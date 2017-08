June 23 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :

* On June 20, CEO Charles Robbins adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell up to 148,800 shares of Cisco stock acquired upon vesting of RSUS

* Says CEO's stock trading plan scheduled to terminate in august 2017 Source text: (1.usa.gov/28TC3bo)