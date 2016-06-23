FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alarm.com to acquire two business units from Icontrol networks for about $140 mln
June 23, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alarm.com to acquire two business units from Icontrol networks for about $140 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc Says

* Alarm.com to acquire two business units from Icontrol networks

* Transaction purchase price is approximately $140 million

* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire two business units, Connect and Piper, from Icontrol networks

* Expects to fund transaction with a combination of cash on hand and debt available under company's credit facility

* Expects acquisition to contribute to revenue growth and be EPS accretive on a non-GAAP basis for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
