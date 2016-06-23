BRIEF-Power Solutions International's unit signs new supply deal

June 23 (Reuters) - Power Solutions International Inc

* Power Solutions International subsidiary signs new supply deal

* Subsidiary Professional Power Products Inc(3pi) has signed a supply agreement valued at just over $20 million

* 3Pi will supply highly customized power generation systems to a major integrated energy solution provider

* "3pi to contribute approximately 10 to 15 percent of our consolidated revenue in 2016"