BRIEF-Power Solutions International's unit signs new supply deal

June 23 (Reuters) - Power Solutions International Inc
* Power Solutions International subsidiary signs new supply deal
* Subsidiary Professional Power Products Inc(3pi) has signed a supply agreement valued at just over $20 million
* 3Pi will supply highly customized power generation systems to a major integrated energy solution provider
* "3pi to contribute approximately 10 to 15 percent of our consolidated revenue in 2016"