June 23 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

* Atara Bio receives advanced therapy medicinal product classification for allogeneic epstein-barr virus specific cytotoxic T-Lymphocytes (EBV-CTLs) from European Medicines Agency (EMA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)