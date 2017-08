June 23 (Reuters) - Cae Inc

* Quebec extends its agreement with CAE

* Says Government of Quebec will extend its agreement with Quebec-based company CAE, until 2020

* Financial contribution made to CAE in 2009 has been adjusted to $70 million and will allow government's support to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)