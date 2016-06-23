FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; outlook stable
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Fitch On Nigeria

* Fitch downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; outlook stable

* Fitch On Nigeria - Forecasts GDP growth to fall to 1.5% in 2016, down from 2.7% in previous year

* Forecasts Nigeria's general government fiscal deficit to grow to 4.2% in 2016

* Fitch On Nigeria - Expects current account deficit to widen to 3.3% of GDP in 2016, from 2.6% in 2015

* Fitch On Nigeria - Depreciation of Naira will increase debt and debt service burden

* Fitch On Nigeria - Forecasts inflation to end year at lower than 12% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.