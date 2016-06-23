BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; outlook stable

June 23 (Reuters) - Fitch On Nigeria

* Fitch downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; outlook stable

* Fitch On Nigeria - Forecasts GDP growth to fall to 1.5% in 2016, down from 2.7% in previous year

* Forecasts Nigeria's general government fiscal deficit to grow to 4.2% in 2016

* Fitch On Nigeria - Expects current account deficit to widen to 3.3% of GDP in 2016, from 2.6% in 2015

* Fitch On Nigeria - Depreciation of Naira will increase debt and debt service burden

* Fitch On Nigeria - Forecasts inflation to end year at lower than 12% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)