June 23 (Reuters) - Condor Petroleum Inc

* Condor Petroleum Inc to sell producing non-operated Bakken / three forks and other operated North Dakota properties

* Condor Petroleum Inc says will consider offers for either non operated and/or operated properties in North Dakota

* Non-operated properties include ownership in approximately 186 producing horizontal wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )