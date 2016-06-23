BRIEF-Medtech announces 6 new ROSA sales

June 23 (Reuters) - Medtech SA

* Announces Six new ROSA robots sales: 2 in the U.S., 2 in China, 1 in England and 1 in France

* U.S. sales are to the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN and the Children's National Health System in Washington, DC

* China sales bring total Medtech robots in China to 11

* England sale is to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield

* French sale is to the Hopital Bicetre in Paris Source text: bit.ly/28PF8at Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)