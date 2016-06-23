FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-US CPSC - HP recalls about 41,000 batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-US CPSC - HP recalls about 41,000 batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CPSC

* U.S. CPSC - HP received seven reports of battery packs overheating, melting or charring, including four reports of property damage of about $4,000 total

* U.S. CPSC - HP recalls batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards

* U.S. CPSC - HP recalls about 41,000 batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers (in addition, about 2,600 sold in Canada, about 4,500 sold in Mexico)

* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing panasonic cells that are used in hp notebook computers Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

