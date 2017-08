June 23 (Reuters) - Lundbeck

* Lundbeck says u.s. Fda approves changes to sabril rems program

* Fda determined some of program's requirements are no longer necessary to ensure that benefits of sabril outweigh risks

* New sabril rems program will be effective on july 21, 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )