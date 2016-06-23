FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says net liability for remainder of 2016 was about $533 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says net liability for remainder of 2016 was about $533 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co :

* As of June 20, 2016, net liability for remainder of 2016 was approximately $533 million

* Net liability for hedge portfolio in 2017 and 2018, combined, was approximately $439 million

* To defer 10 max-8 aircraft from 2019 to 2023; to defer 22 max-8 aircraft from 2020 to 2024 and 2025

* To defer 20 max-8 aircraft from 2021 to 2024 and 2025; to defer 15 max-8 aircraft from 2022 to 2025

* To move delivery of 6 -800 aircraft from 2018 to 2017

* To add 5 max options to 2019 accelerated from 2027 options; to add 8 max options to 2020 accelerated from 2027 options

* Based on current bookings and revenue trends, expect a modest increase in Q2 2016 RASM, year-over-year

* Q2 economic fuel price per gallon is estimated to be in the $1.80 to $1.85 range

* Annual 2016 economic fuel price per gallon is estimated to be in the $1.95 to $2.00 range

* Sees modest increase in Q2 RASM, sees 5-6% increase in fy16 ASM, sees less than 2016's Y-O-Y ASM growth in 2017,2018 Source text: 1.usa.gov/28QHG66 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.