June 23 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc :

* Staffing 360 solutions pre-announces fiscal year 2016 results

* Staffing 360 solutions inc sees 2016 revenue of $165 million, a 28% increase compared to $129 million in prior year

* Staffing 360 solutions inc sees q4 revenue of $44 million, a 38% increase compared to $32 million in prior period