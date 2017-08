June 23 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc :

* Red Hat Inc Says Ceo James M. Whitehurst's Total Compensation For 2015 Was $16.7 Mln - SEC filing

* Red Hat Inc Says Ceo James M. Whitehurst's Total Compensation For 2016 Is $12.7 Mln - SEC filing