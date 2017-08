June 23 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc :

* On June 23, 2016, following an inquiry from competition and markets authority of united kingdom (CMA), elected to make voluntary filing with CMA

* Diebold inc says voluntary filing with CMA in respect of proposed business combination between Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf Aktiengesellschaft Source text: 1.usa.gov/28QcgR4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)