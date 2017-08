June 23 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co :

* Declared a $0.77 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15

* New dividend is a $0.04 per share, or 5.5 percent, increase from previous quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)