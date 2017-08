June 23 (Reuters) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Melcor REIT announces resignation of chief financial officer

* Melcor will appoint Naomi Stefura as interim CFO for Melcor and REIT

* Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Chia, has resigned effective August 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)