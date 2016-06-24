FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE says remains committed to Deutsche Boerse deal
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE says remains committed to Deutsche Boerse deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Statement by LSEG and Deutsche Börse

* Note result of uk referendum which recorded a majority of votes in favour of leaving european union

* Boards believe that outcome of referendum does not impact compelling strategic rationale of merger

* Lseg board and deutsche börse management board remain fully committed to agreed and binding merger terms, and continue process of obtaining necessary approvals

* Boards continue to recommend that lseg shareholders vote in favour of merger

* "convinced that importance of proposed combination of deutsche börse and lseg has increased even further"

* Referendum committee will meet as frequently as necessary to consider developments and their implications for combined group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

