BRIEF-Aviva says Brexit will have no significant operational impact on co

June 24 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :

* Aviva Plc response to result of the UK referendum

* Aviva's operations in UK and its other subsidiaries in EU are well capitalised and continue to trade as normal

* Has conducted extensive analysis of possible implications of a vote to leave EU and considers it will have no significant operational impact on company

* Vote to leave EU will have no significant operational impact on the company.