a year ago
BRIEF-Celesio FY 2016 group revenue at 21,414.2 mln euros
June 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celesio FY 2016 group revenue at 21,414.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Celesio AG :

* Generated group revenue of 21,414.2 million euros ($23.90 billion) in fiscal 2016, which is up 3.7 percent on the fiscal year 2014

* FY adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 3.1 percent to 426.6 million euros compared to 440.0 million euros in fiscal year 2014

* In fiscal year 2017, on a constant currency basis and excluding disposals, the board expects revenue and adjusted earnings growth slightly above the market and considerably higher than fiscal year 2016

* Expects 2017 revenue slightly below fiscal year 2016 and adjusted EBIT considerably below fiscal year 2016 for continued operations Source text - bit.ly/28Tb1BA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

