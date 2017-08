June 23 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc :

* Says International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a final determination in suit brought by Cisco Systems against Arista

* Arista Networks Inc says ITC concluded Arista does not violate section 337 with respect to two of five patents under investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)