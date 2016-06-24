FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says UK is key market
June 24, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says UK is key market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance

* Says UK is key market for Zurich, remains committed to customers, distributors, communities and employees in the UK

* Says we're not going anywhere and we expect business and market sentiment will normalise over time

* Says the process of UK leaving EU is likely to take years so at the moment it's far too soon to say how this will effect our business

* Says has set up a team to follow the process closely and will provide information to customers, distributors and employees as the process evolves Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

