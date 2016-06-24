FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valora Holding agrees sale of Naville Distribution
June 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valora Holding agrees sale of Naville Distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Valora Holding AG :

* Valora successfully agrees sale of Naville Distribution

* Signed a sale agreement for its Naville logistics and distribution business with Thomas Kirschner

* Purchase will take effect retroactively from March 1, 2016

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose agreed purchase price

* Valora expects transaction to provide it with approximately 23 million Swiss francs ($23.72 million) in net cash proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

