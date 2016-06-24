FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation
June 24, 2016

BRIEF-PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - PSG Group Ltd :

* Zeder and PSG agreed existing management agreement be internalised by Zeder against issue of 207.7 mln new Zeder shares to PSGCS

* PSG will remain a significant shareholder in Zeder, existing PSG representatives will continue to serve on both boards

* PSG's shareholding in Zeder will increase from approximately 34.5 pct to approximately 42.4 pct

* Internalisation will result in a significant improvement in Zeder's future profitability and cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

