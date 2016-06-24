BRIEF-Link Mobility Group signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Linus AS

June 24 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Signs term sheet regarding acquisition of Linus AS

* Entered into term sheet with Tonito AS, Eivind Sivertsen and Lars Erik Karlsen for contemplated acquisition by Link of 100 percent of shares in Linus

* Agreed enterprise value of Linus in transaction is 66 million crowns, on a cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of net working capital

* Transaction is expected to close on or around Sept. 1

* Purchase price under transaction will be settled as follows:

* 26.4 million Norwegian crowns ($3.05 million) will be paid in cash at closing

* 24.6 million crowns will be settled at closing in form of newly issued shares in Link Mobility Group

* 15.0 million crowns will be settled at closing in form of loan notes