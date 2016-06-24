BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals signs LOI for estetrol with Fuji Pharmaceuticals

June 24 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Signs a Letter of Intent with Fuji Pharmaceuticals to work towards a broad partnership on Estetrol in women's health, in multiple indications to be determined in common agreement

* Both parties intend to finalize their partnership in an agreement before end of this year

* Indicative financial terms are being discussed, which offer the potential for milestones in the double-digit million euro range Source text: bit.ly/28TR50a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)