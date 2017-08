June 24 (Reuters) - Dexia SA :

* Says to have protected itself against the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and took measures to cover its funding needs in GBP for the coming months

* Dexia's exposure to British counterparties as at March 31 amounted to EUR 26 billion ($29.00 billion) Source text: bit.ly/28WXzuK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)