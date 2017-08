June 24 (Reuters) - German Startups Group Berlin Gmbh & Co KgaA :

* German Startups Group Berlin Gmbh & Co KgaA expects positive effects from Brexit for German tech startup scene

* Expects a significant decrease in new incorporations in London in favour of Berlin, as well as an influx of successful London startups