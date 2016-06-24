BRIEF-EMA recommends approving MolMed's cell therapy

June 24 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency

* EU medicines agency recommendations for june 2016

* Warns that Noxafil tablets and oral suspension have different doses and are not interchangeable

* Adempas not for use in patients with pulmonary hypertension caused by idiopathic interstitial pneumonia

* Recommends Approval of Molmed T-Cell therapy to improve success of bone marrow transplants in leukaemia patients

* Will re-examine opinion adopted in may on Takeda's Ninlaro