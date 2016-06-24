BRIEF-EMA recommends approving MolMed's cell therapy

June 24 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency
* EU medicines agency recommendations for june 2016
* Warns that Noxafil tablets and oral suspension have different doses and are not interchangeable
* Adempas not for use in patients with pulmonary hypertension caused by idiopathic interstitial pneumonia
* Recommends Approval of Molmed T-Cell therapy to improve success of bone marrow transplants in leukaemia patients
* Will re-examine opinion adopted in may on Takeda's Ninlaro