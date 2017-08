June 24 (Reuters) - NP Market Council:

* Decides to fine RusHydro and OGK-2 for not fulfilling obligations under power supply agreements in June

* The fine is due to delay of supply of power in June by Object 5 - PSPP on the territory of Zelenchukskaya HPP-PSPP, Object 1 (PSU-660) on the territory of Troitskaya GRES of OGK-2 and Object 3 HPP on the territory of Gotsatlinskaya GES Source text: bit.ly/28Rzsg7

