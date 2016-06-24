FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MolMed receives positive CHMP opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis
June 24, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MolMed receives positive CHMP opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA :

* Receives positive CHMP opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in conjunction with the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT), has issued a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorisation for Zalmoxis

* Zalmoxis is an immunogene therapy for adult patients with high-risk haematological malignancies

* The CHMP opinion is transmitted directly to the European Commission that typically issues a decision for the adoption of a EU-wide marketing authorisation within three months Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

