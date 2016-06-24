BRIEF-National General Holdings to acquire Direct General

June 24 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp :
* Deal for $165 million
* Announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation
* Says expect transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings
* National General Holdings Corp announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation
* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 OF 2016, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals
* Says addition of Direct General to personal lines portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)