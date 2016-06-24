FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National General Holdings to acquire Direct General
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National General Holdings to acquire Direct General

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp :

* Deal for $165 million

* Announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation

* Says expect transaction will be immediately accretive to earnings

* National General Holdings Corp announces agreement to acquire Direct General Corporation

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 OF 2016, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

* Says addition of Direct General to personal lines portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

