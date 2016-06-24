BRIEF-Platinum Equity increases offer for Electro Rent purchase

June 24 (Reuters) - Electro Rent Corp

* Platinum Equity increases Electro Rent purchase price offer to $15.50 per share

* Previously announced merger agreement now valued at more than $382 million

* Platinum Equity's increased purchase price resulted from Electro Rent's receipt of an unsolicited third party acquisition proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)