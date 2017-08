June 24 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* Ups announces record investment in France

* Says to build a new package sorting and delivery facility in Corbeil-Essonnes/Evry

* Says more than $100 million facility, due to open in Q1 of 2018, will replace two smaller facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)