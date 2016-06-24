FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gramercy updates its direct exposure to United Kingdom
June 24, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gramercy updates its direct exposure to United Kingdom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy updates its direct exposure to United Kingdom

* Says expects sale of European assets owned in Goodman Joint Venture will close on or before June 30, 2016

* Says has direct capital exposure to British Pound of £36 million

* Gramercy Property Trust says expects sale of European assets will reduces Gramercy's overall exposure to Euro to approximately EUR50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
