BRIEF-Gramercy updates its direct exposure to United Kingdom

June 24 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy updates its direct exposure to United Kingdom

* Says expects sale of European assets owned in Goodman Joint Venture will close on or before June 30, 2016

* Says has direct capital exposure to British Pound of £36 million

* Gramercy Property Trust says expects sale of European assets will reduces Gramercy's overall exposure to Euro to approximately EUR50 million