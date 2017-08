June 24 (Reuters) - Ellaktor SA :

* Approves 2-year share buyback program up to company's holding reaching 10.0 percent of share capital

* Share buyback min purchase price 0.60 euros ($0.6667) per share and max purchase price 3.00 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)